WILMINGTON, Del. --A Wilmington, Delaware woman has been charged with two counts of first degree murder after two young boys were found dead inside her apartment.
According to police, 30-year-old Kula Pelima confessed to drowning her 4-month-old son, Solomen Eppelle, and her boyfriend's 5-year-old son, Alex Eppelle, in a bathtub in the apartment.
Police say the confession came during interviews with investigators after the boys' bodies were found on Monday.
Outside the scene of the crime, at the corner of N. Adams and 9th streets a vigil grows for the two boys.
Pelima was arraigned early Tuesday morning. Bail was set at $2 million cash.
At a news conference Tuesday, police say the boys' father, Victor Eppelle, who is currently behind bars in York, Pa., has been notified of his sons' deaths.
Police said Victor Eppelle was arrested in Pennsylvania on October 6th for "immigration issues." He is the biological father of both boys.
Officials said the biological mother of the Alex Eppelle has not been located.
Officers were first dispatched to the apartment building in the 800 block of West 9th Street shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Police said the boys' mother called them herself and admitted what she had done.
Officers said after that call they rushed to the home and as they were going through the apartment they discovered the children's bodies in the bathtub.
Pelima was questioned by police and immediately taken into custody.
According to the arrest report, Pelima took the 4-month-old infant and dropped him into the tub in the bathroom, then she turned the water on. Police said she then went after the 5-year-old child. The report goes on to say "she physically assaulted the 5 year old before walking him to the bathroom."
Shortly after officers first arrived at the apartment, the fire department was dispatched to the same location for a reported gas leak.
Firefighters arrived and opened windows to air out the apartment.
Crews from Delmarva Power also arrived on the scene and turned off the gas.
It was not immediately clear what caused the gas leak.
