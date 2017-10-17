EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2543901" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mother charged with murder: Bob Brooks reports on Action News at 12:30 October 17, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2543650" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mother admits drowning boys, police say: Rick Williams and Sarah Bloomquist report during Action News at Noon on Oct. 17, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2538733" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch Action Cam video where investigators are on the scene at an apartment building where 2 children were found dead.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2538980" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2 children found dead: Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on October 16, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2541411" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2 boys found dead inside Wilmington apartment: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., October 16, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2539914" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigation continues in death of two boys in Wilmington apartment: Bob Brooks reports on Action News at 4 p.m., October 16, 2017

A Wilmington, Delaware woman has been charged with two counts of first degree murder after two young boys were found dead inside her apartment.According to police, 30-year-old Kula Pelima confessed to drowning her 4-month-old son, Solomen Eppelle, and her boyfriend's 5-year-old son, Alex Eppelle, in a bathtub in the apartment.Police say the confession came during interviews with investigators after the boys' bodies were found on Monday.Outside the scene of the crime, at the corner of N. Adams and 9th streets a vigil grows for the two boys.Pelima was arraigned early Tuesday morning. Bail was set at $2 million cash.At a news conference Tuesday, police say the boys' father, Victor Eppelle, who is currently behind bars in York, Pa., has been notified of his sons' deaths.Police said Victor Eppelle was arrested in Pennsylvania on October 6th for "immigration issues." He is the biological father of both boys.Officials said the biological mother of the Alex Eppelle has not been located.Officers were first dispatched to the apartment building in the 800 block of West 9th Street shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday.Police said the boys' mother called them herself and admitted what she had done.Officers said after that call they rushed to the home and as they were going through the apartment they discovered the children's bodies in the bathtub.Pelima was questioned by police and immediately taken into custody.According to the arrest report, Pelima took the 4-month-old infant and dropped him into the tub in the bathroom, then she turned the water on. Police said she then went after the 5-year-old child. The report goes on to say "she physically assaulted the 5 year old before walking him to the bathroom."Shortly after officers first arrived at the apartment, the fire department was dispatched to the same location for a reported gas leak.Firefighters arrived and opened windows to air out the apartment.Crews from Delmarva Power also arrived on the scene and turned off the gas.It was not immediately clear what caused the gas leak.----------