Police: Multiple attempted kidnappings reported in Gresham; one deemed unfounded

Police are investigating multiple reports of attempted abductions Tuesday morning in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood, however police said Wednesday that one of them was deemed unfounded.Police are investigate a report of two men in a white GMC van seen trying to lure children near Gresham Elementary School in the 8500-block of South Green Street.In a second incident on Tuesday, a teenager walking to Hansberry College Prep said she was approached but got away.A third report of an attempted abduction near West 79th Street and South Morgan Street, which sparked a community alert, was unfounded, police said. In this report, a woman said she was walking with her child when two men in a white van pulled up and tried to take the child.Parents dropping off their children at Gresham Elementary School were on alert Wednesday."It make you scared, for kids and for other parents too," said Raneesha Miller."It's terrible. Especially if you don't know what's going on. A lot of people don't know what happened. You got to be real careful," said Shanelle Tanker.A detailed description of the suspects was not available.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives (312) 747-8271.