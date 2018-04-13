Police: Officer shoots 74-year-old man in Cedar Lake

CEDAR LAKE, Ind. (WLS) --
The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a Cedar Lake Police Officer shot a 74-year-old man Friday afternoon.

Sheriff's officials said a man called 911 at approximately 1:40 p.m., requested an ambulance to a home in the 7100-block of West 132nd Street and hung up.

When a Cedar Lake Police Officer arrived, a 74-year-old white male emerged from the home with a handgun. Police said the man refused to follow orders from the officer to drop his weapon, and pointed the gun at the police officer.

The Sheriff's Office said the officer feared for his safety and the safety of neighbors and fired at the man.

The man was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital for treatment. The Lake County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting.

No officers were injured in the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police-involved shootingCedar Lake
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Victim in Lincoln Park stabbing shares injury pictures
Where in Chicago is Meghan Markle?
Multistate E. coli outbreak traced to romaine lettuce from Arizona
3 shot in Riverdale
Supreme Court considers Blagojevich appeal
Wild brawl breaks out at Apple Store in mall
Will Ferrell among 4 injured in overturn crash
CTU says schools dirty, wants CPS to hire more janitors
Show More
Lawyers: Jesse Jackson Jr., wife reach divorce settlement
'Dancing with the Stars' cast revealed
Chicago Weather: A cold, wet weekend
Man's identity stolen during work from home job scam
More News