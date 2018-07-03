Police: Officers shoot armed man after confrontation in West Garfield Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago police shot a man in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday evening. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police shot a man in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Police said that at about 8 p.m. officers responded to a call about a man with a gun in the 4700-block of West Fulton Street.

When they arrived at the scene they saw a man with a gun, who then ran off with his gun in hand when they got out of their cruiser, officials said in a press conference.

Police said the man ran back into an alley at Wayman and Cicero, and hopped a fence into a yard, then got into a confrontation with police.

Police said the officers were then "forced to discharge" their weapons. Police said they believe six to seven shots were fired, though that number has not been confirmed.

People nearby said they heard a slew of gunfire.

"I was in a restaurant ordering some food. I heard about 20 shots. I ducked down, and before you know it I seen the officer running up the alley or whatever," said Latonya Jackson, heard gunfire.

"Gunfire I think it's a little scary. My shop is right there. I've got my buddy's shop over here. It's crazy. It's like how they say. This is Chiraq," said Domingo Marquez, heard gunfire.

Police said a weapon was recovered from the scene. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No further details have been released.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is now handling the investigation. Chicago police officials said they are cooperating fully with the COPA investigation. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on standard 30 day administrative leave until the investigation is complete
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police-involved shootingchicago police departmentChicagoWest Garfield Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Boy, 10, drowns at Park Forest Aqua Center after hours
Pfleger: March down Dan Ryan will go on despite ISP, CPD opposition
4th of July: Fireworks, fun, and more police on the street in Chicago
Business owner shoots 2 armed men during attempted robbery in Englewood
Westbound Indiana Toll Road reopens after crashes
Lyft purchases Divvy bike service's parent company
Restored Tiffany stained glass re-installed in Chicago church
Daylight coyote sighting in Tinley Park concerns neighbors
Show More
CPD officer shoots teen in South Shore
Emanuel campaign fundraising far outpaces competition
Officer shares sweet moment with girl in wheelchair
Most annoying thing neighbors do
More News