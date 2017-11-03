Police say online rumors of threat to Chicago are not credible

Chicago police said that online posts about possible threats to the city this weekend are not credible.

There have been several online posts circulating on social media referencing some sort of threat in the city of Chicago over the weekend.

Friday night Chicago police told ABC7 Eyewitness News they are investigating those rumors and that there is no credible threat to Chicago or any event in the city.

In a statement, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said, "CPD's crime prevention and intelligence center is aware of the text messages and at this time, there is no credible threat to Chicago or any event in the city. As always, we encourage anyone with information about suspicious activity to contact 311 or submit it anonymously to www.CPDtip.com."
