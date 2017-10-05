Paramedic sexually assaulted boy during ride-along in Chester County, police say

WEST GOSHEN TWP., Pa. --
A paramedic who worked for health systems in Philadelphia and Chester County has been charged with sexually assaulting a boy who was accompanying him as part of a job shadowing program.

50-year-old Kenneth T. Mason of Wilmington, Del. is charged with Corruption of Minors and indecent assault.

Police say Mason inappropriately touched the victim while the boy was participating in a career-development ride-along program through the Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital Paramedic Unit.

The victim told investigators that on August 9 he and Mason had parked at a remote location in West Chester, Pa. to take a break during the overnight shift.

The victim told police he fell asleep during the break and awoke at 4:50 a.m. to find Mason touching him inappropriately.

Mason was later charged.

Mason is a former part-time mobile vehicle paramedic with Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital. He also worked as a full time flight paramedic with Jefferson University Hospitals.

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newschild sex assaultPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Las Vegas gunman booked hotel rooms during Lollapalooza
Former sheriff's deputy turned armed fugitive taken into custody in Earlville, Ill.
Police: 'Tough guy' in knockout video wanted in Texas
Police: Woman raped by 2 men at Pa. park
Man gets prison for stabbing dog that put 'hex' on him
VIDEO: Burglar steals from restaurant, prepares meal like a pro
Cam Newton's response to female reporter 'disrespectful,' NFL says
DCFS worker attacked while trying to rescue child
Show More
Daycare worker accused of assaulting 11-month-old girl
British novelist Ishiguro wins Nobel Literature Prize
Grant Park restoration cost after Lollapalooza tops $500,000
Blackhawks open season against Penguins at United Center Thursday
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
More Photos