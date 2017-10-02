Radio communications from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sunday night as the mass shooting unfolded captures the frantic moments faced by law enforcement officers as they determined where the shooting was coming from and then stormed the gunman's room.Officers can be heard on the radio transmission saying, "We have an active shooter...there's many people down" and then determining his location as "halfway up" in Mandalay Bay hotel.The officers then stormed the gunman's room to find him already dead.