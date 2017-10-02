LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Las Vegas Police radio: "Active shooter...there's many people down!'

Police radio recordings capture the initial moments as authorities arrive on the scene in Las Vegas. (WABC)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
Radio communications from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sunday night as the mass shooting unfolded captures the frantic moments faced by law enforcement officers as they determined where the shooting was coming from and then stormed the gunman's room.

Officers can be heard on the radio transmission saying, "We have an active shooter...there's many people down" and then determining his location as "halfway up" in Mandalay Bay hotel.

The officers then stormed the gunman's room to find him already dead.
