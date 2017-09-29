Chicago police released the sketch of a suspect who they say kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 27-year-old woman on the city's South Side last month.Police said the assault happened at around 4 a.m. on August 22. The woman was parked in the 8800-block of South Crandon Avenue when the suspect drove up and showed the woman a gun before forcing her into his car, police said.The suspect drove the woman to an unknown location where he sexually assaulted her, according to police.The offender is described as a black man with brown eyes and a dark brown complexion, around the age of 30. Police said he is about 5'9" tall, weighing 200 lbs., with a low cut fade haircut, a low cut beard, and a mole on the left side of his face. He was wearing a long sleeve black shirt and black Champion jogging pants. He was driving a four-door silver car with beige leather interior and brown door panels inside.Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.