Authorities are looking for a man who attacked a pedestrian earlier this month on the Lakefront Trail near Oak Street Beach in the Gold Coast.Police said it was 5:30 p.m. on May 5 when a man and his girlfriend were heading home after walking on the Lakefront Trail. Things took a turn for the worst when they got to the 1200-block of North Lake Shore Drive."They encounter another group walking the opposite direction. Words are exchanged. Silly things, what are you looking at, that type of thing," said Riccio.Following the confrontation, the male victim was hit in the head and fell to the ground, police said. The group then walked away.The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he's still being treated."Our individual who was hit is in critical condition. He's got some pretty significant injuries. We believe he's going to survive his injuries, but pretty significant injuries from this event," said Dept. Supt. Anthony Riccio, Chicago Police Department.Police also responded to reports that it took several days before officers responded to the victim's parent's calls to file a police report.There has since been a police report filed and a community alert issued."I think there was some miscommunications initially where it was thought that he may have just fallen on the path over there," Riccio said.Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.