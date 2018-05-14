Police release video of suspect in Lakefront Trail attack in Gold Coast

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say this man attacked a pedestrian earlier this month on the Lakefront Trail near Oak Street Beach in the Gold Coast. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Authorities are looking for a man who attacked a pedestrian earlier this month on the Lakefront Trail near Oak Street Beach in the Gold Coast.

Police said it was 5:30 p.m. on May 5 when a man and his girlfriend were heading home after walking on the Lakefront Trail. Things took a turn for the worst when they got to the 1200-block of North Lake Shore Drive.

"They encounter another group walking the opposite direction. Words are exchanged. Silly things, what are you looking at, that type of thing," said Riccio.

Following the confrontation, the male victim was hit in the head and fell to the ground, police said. The group then walked away.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he's still being treated.

"Our individual who was hit is in critical condition. He's got some pretty significant injuries. We believe he's going to survive his injuries, but pretty significant injuries from this event," said Dept. Supt. Anthony Riccio, Chicago Police Department.

Police also responded to reports that it took several days before officers responded to the victim's parent's calls to file a police report.

There has since been a police report filed and a community alert issued.

"I think there was some miscommunications initially where it was thought that he may have just fallen on the path over there," Riccio said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian injuredbeatinglake shore driveu.s. & worldChicagoGold Coast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 killed in I-57 crash in University Park
Chicago Weather: Second round of storms Monday evening
Hobart woman convicted of 2 murders may be serial killer, documentary says
Police: 7-year-old boy grazed by bullet in West Pullman
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas unveils public safety plan
Some Chicagoans eager to hear the royal wedding sermon
First Lady Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery
Viral photos of Meghan Markle's dad were allegedly staged
Show More
VIDEO: Little boy pees during mom's marriage proposal
American Airlines bans rodents, spiders, reptiles as emotional support animals
Rauner calls for narrow reinstatement of death penalty in Illinois
Harry Reid undergoes surgery for pancreatic cancer
More News