Police: Report of 11-year-old girl escaping kidnapper in Gage Park unfounded

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police said reports of an 11-year-old girl escaping her would-be kidnapping Monday near Socorro Sandoval Elementary School in the city's Gage Park neighborhood were unfounded.

The child had reported that she was taken while walking home from school in the 3600-block of West 55th Street between 3:20 and 4:30 p.m. Monday. She said a man drove her around for an hour before she was able to escape.

Police investigated the report Tuesday and said that it was unfounded. They did not release any further details about how they came to that conclusion.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
kidnappingChicagoGage Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man accused of burgling Lakeview home caught on camera
Woman's body found in Far South Side garage
Person shot during altercation at Bloomingdale mall
Kenwood home two doors down from Obamas' on the market
Police: Man barricaded in home in Auburn Gresham
Raccoon scales St. Paul office tower, captivating public
FBI agent who dropped gun while dancing turns himself in
Eddie Vedder's record to be released with Cubs tickets
Show More
Cook County Hospital to be renovated after 16 year vacancy
NW Indiana couple charged with neglect after boy shoots self
CPS inspector general ramps up sex abuse investigation
Darien family found dead in home identified
Emanuel proposes tax on home sharing services to help domestic violence victims
More News