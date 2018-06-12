Police: Report of 11-year-old girl escaping kidnapper in Gage Park unfounded

Police said reports of an 11-year-old girl escaping her would-be kidnapping Monday near Socorro Sandoval Elementary School in the city's Gage Park neighborhood were unfounded.The child had reported that she was taken while walking home from school in the 3600-block of West 55th Street between 3:20 and 4:30 p.m. Monday. She said a man drove her around for an hour before she was able to escape.Police investigated the report Tuesday and said that it was unfounded. They did not release any further details about how they came to that conclusion.