Police: Report of armed man at Schaumburg office building a 'misunderstanding'

An office building in northwest suburban Schaumburg was briefly placed on lockdown late Tuesday morning.Someone in the building in the 200-block of Martingale Road called police after seeing a person with something they said resembled a gun.Officers responded to the scene around 10:50 a.m. and the building was placed on lockdown for their investigation.Police said maintenance workers had been coming in and out of the building Tuesday. What the caller thought may have been a weapon turned out to be a piece of maintenance equipment.The scene was clear and the office building was back open by 12:30 p.m.