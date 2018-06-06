Police: Report of attempted kidnapping in Gresham unfounded

By and Karen Jordan
CHICAGO (WLS) --
An earlier report of an attempted abduction in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Tuesday morning was unfounded, Chicago police said.

Police sent out a community alert about an attempted abduction near West 79th Street and South Morgan Street, in which a woman was walking with her child when two men in a white van pulled up and tried to take the child. Tuesday afternoon police said that report is unfounded.

Police are continuing to investigate a second report of two men in a white GMC van seen trying to lure children near Gresham Elementary School in the 8500-block of South Green Street.

Parents dropping off their children were on alert Wednesday.

"It make you scared, for kids and for other parents too," said Raneesha Miller.

"It's terrible. Especially if you don't know what's going on. A lot of people don't know what happened. You got to be real careful," said Shanelle Tanker.

A detailed description of the suspects was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives (312) 747-8271.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
kidnappingkidnapGreshamChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family files lawsuit after Elgin woman fatally shot by police on I-90
Madigan's chief of staff resigns after harassment allegations
Child injured after car crashes into Mundelein daycare
Uncle charged in accidental shooting that left 5-year-old boy paralyzed
11-year-old girl missing from Edgewater located, police say
Man killed, firefighter injured in West Pullman fire
Officers follow blood trail to find man shot in Back of the Yards
31 active pipe bombs found in Person County, N.C.
Show More
Indiana motorcyclist traveling at 135 mph arrested, charged with reckless driving
Trump commutes sentence for Kardashian-backed drug offender
The original Gerber baby meets the current Gerber baby
Chris Farley's family suing Wis. bike-maker Trek over fat-tire product
More News