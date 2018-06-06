Police: Report of attempted kidnapping in Gresham unfounded

An earlier report of an attempted abduction in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Tuesday morning was unfounded, Chicago police said.Police sent out a community alert about an attempted abduction near West 79th Street and South Morgan Street, in which a woman was walking with her child when two men in a white van pulled up and tried to take the child. Tuesday afternoon police said that report is unfounded.Police are continuing to investigate a second report of two men in a white GMC van seen trying to lure children near Gresham Elementary School in the 8500-block of South Green Street.Parents dropping off their children were on alert Wednesday."It make you scared, for kids and for other parents too," said Raneesha Miller."It's terrible. Especially if you don't know what's going on. A lot of people don't know what happened. You got to be real careful," said Shanelle Tanker.A detailed description of the suspects was not available.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives (312) 747-8271.