Police respond to shooting near NIU campus

DEKALB, Ill. (WLS) --
Police responded to reports of a shooting Friday afternoon near the campus of Northern Illinois University in far west suburban DeKalb.

NIU police said the incident occurred in the 800-block Oak Street at 2:03 p.m. Police said two suspects fled on foot in an unknown direction, and have not been taken into custody.

Police said everyone should avoid the area while police continue their investigation.

Anyone with information should contact DeKalb police at 815-748-8400.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 as this story develops.
