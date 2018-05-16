Police in northwest suburban Barrington Hills are asking the public to help identify the vehicle and driver that struck and killed a bicyclist last week. Authorities recirculated photos of the type of vehicle involved in the deadly crash on Tuesday.Officers responding to a call of a crash at 10:01 a.m. Friday found a damaged bicycle on the shoulder of the roadway near Illinois Route 59, south of Illinois Route 68, according to a statement from the Barrington Hills police. The biker, a 28-year-old Schiller Park man, had been thrown several feet and was found unresponsive.The vehicle that hit the man and drove off was either a dark-colored Toyota Tundra or 2010 Toyota Sequoia, police said. The vehicle will have extensive damage on the front passenger side and will be missing a part under the headlight and above the bumper on the passenger side, police said.Police asked people to check body shops and dealerships for any vehicles that may have recently come in for repairs or parts that match the description of the vehicle involved.The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call police at (847) 551-3006.