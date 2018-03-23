Police: Suspect dead, 2 officers injured in Aurora shootout

A suspect was killed and two officers injured in an exchange of gunfire Thursday night, Aurora police said.Police said two Special operations investigators followed a vehicle leaving a "known gang house" in the 200-block of South Lake Street at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday night. When they pulled the vehicle over in the first block of East Galena Boulevard, the driver of the vehicle fired shots at officers before fleeing eastbound, police said.The suspect's vehicle hit another vehicle at Galena Boulevard and Broadway, and the driver ran from the car and exchanged shots with the two officers, police said. The suspect was fatally shot by officers on LaSalle Street between Galena Boulevard and Downer Place.When officers went to render aid to the suspect, police said a gun was found at his side.Authorities have not released his identity.One officer sustained a non-life-threatening wound to the leg and the other officer was injured but was not shot, police said. Both officers were transported to an Aurora hospital.A passenger in the suspect's vehicle did not flee and was taken into custody. The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the officer-involved shooting.Police have closed Broadway between New York Street and Downers Place to investigate the shooting.