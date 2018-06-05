Police: Teen learning to drive strikes, kills 2 men in parking lot

Deadly crash in Port Richmond. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 5, 2018. (WPVI)

PORT RICHMOND --
Police say a 15-year-old girl learning how to drive struck and killed two men in a parking lot in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday in a parking lot on the 3600 block of Aramingo Avenue.

Police say the teen was driving with her mother and two others in an SUV when she hit the two men outside the Dollar Tree.

"She was navigating into a parking spot and made a mistake. The vehicle lunged forward striking two men who were seated at the wall of the dollar store," Philadelphia Police Captain Mark Overswise said.

Both men, who were in their 50s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

Two pedestrians killed in seperate accidents in Port Richmond: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., June 4, 2018

