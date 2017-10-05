Police: Teen seen in violent knockout video wanted in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Rosenberg police are investigating a brazen assault caught on camera. (KTRK)

ROSENBERG, Texas --
Rosenberg, Texas police say they need your help catching a "tough guy" who knocked out someone from behind.

Investigators said 18-year-old Alejandro Maldonado is wanted for aggravated assault after he was caught on surveillance camera running up on a man and throwing a punch.

The force of the hit knocked the 30-year-old victim's baseball cap from his head, and you can see the victim laid out face down on the concrete after the attack.

Police said the video is callous and cruel, which is why they are trying to get this video out there so he will turn himself in.

EMBED More News Videos

The 18-year-old suspect is being sought by police.



Maldonado and the victim were walking out of Ruchi's Mexican Grill when the assault occurred. Police said they do not think Maldonado knew his victim.

It appears this might be part of the viral video trend online known as the "Knockout Game," and investigators said they don't want other teens getting any ideas.

"You think it's a game, your friends might peer pressure you into doing something, and it's a serious offense, it's a felony, it's an aggravated assault," Rosenberg Police Lt. Chad Pino said. "In this case, he sustained some serious injuries, and it's not a game. It's not going to be funny when you're in prison."

As Pino said, the victim in this case was severely injured, spending several nights in a nearby hospital.

The motive for the attack is not known, but officers said they had spoken to Maldonado last week.

Maldonado was going to turn himself in, but ended up cutting off communication with police instead. Now they are hoping the release of the video will force him to come in.

The Rosenberg Police Department said your tip on Maldonado's whereabouts could earn you a reward.

If you know where Maldonado is, you should call Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS or Detective Mehling at 832-595-3814.

Related Topics:
assaultknockoutcaught on videosurveillance videotexas newsRosenberg
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Las Vegas gunman booked hotel rooms during Lollapalooza
Authorities confirm armed suspect in Earlville, Ill. taken into custody
Blackhawks open season against Penguins at United Center Thursday
Police: Woman raped by 2 men at Pa. park
Cam Newton's response to female reporter 'disrespectful,' NFL says
Daycare worker accused of assaulting 11-month-old girl
DCFS worker attacked while trying to rescue child
Grant Park restoration cost after Lollapalooza tops $500,000
Show More
Police: Couple kept disabled woman in shed, sold her for sex
Cook Co. commissioner renews call to legalize marijuana in Illinois
Las Vegas shooter had escape plan, Chance the Rapper concert examined as earlier target
'Making a Murderer' subject Steven Avery denied new trial
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Red Light Camera Trap?
Blackhawks open season against Penguins at United Center Thursday
Manhunt continues for armed suspect Lowell Ambler, a former sheriff's deputy
Woman killed when Metra train strikes vehicle on NW Side
More Video