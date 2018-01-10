Woman fatally struck by car while crossing street in Niles, police say

(Shutterstock)

NILES, Ill. (WLS) --
A woman in her early 60s has died after she was struck by a car while crossing a street in northwest suburban Niles on Wednesday night, police said.

At around 7:22 p.m., the woman was crossing the street in the 8300-block of Golf Road when a Kia Sorrento travelling east bound on the inner lane struck her. The first officer on the scene performed CPR on the woman before the Niles Fire Department transported her to Lutheran General Hospital.

She was pronounced dead at 8:04 p.m., police said.

Police said Golf Road was closed between Washington Street and Milwaukee Avenue as they investigated the crash.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pedestrian struckperson strucktraffic fatalitiesNiles
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
MO Gov. Admits Affair, Denies Blackmail
Man found dead in closed Steger dialysis center
Father of 3 found fatally shot in Hoffman Estates, police say
Shedd announces 2018 free days for Illinois residents
Police: Woman knocked to ground in 2nd Lakeview robbery in 3 hours
Prosecutor: Murdered radio host's husband hired hitman, ran drug ring
Police: Thieves targeting vehicles left running, unoccupied
Obama Foundation submits presidential center plans amid opposition
Show More
New layoffs at Indiana Carrier factory year after Trump deal
Serena Williams opens up about childbirth nightmare
Commission ends 2-year investigation into Peoples Gas main replacement program
Immigration agents descend on 7-Eleven stores in 17 states
Teacher handcuffed after arguing at school board meeting speaks out
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo welcomes baby seal
Part of Wabash Avenue closed in South Loop due to hanging ice
PHOTOS: 25 most deadly jobs in America
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals feast on Christmas trees
More Photos