Police: Woman followed from Wicker Park CTA stop, attacked, robbed

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance video who followed, attacked and robbed a woman from the Damen Blue Line stop in Wicker Park early Sunday morning.

Police said shortly before 3:30 a.m. the suspect followed a 23-year-old woman from the Blue Line CTA stop at West North Avenue and North Damen Avenue to the 1600-block of North Bell Avenue.

The suspect then grabbed the victim, dragged her into a gangway, and beat, robbed and forcibly disrobed her.

Police describe the suspect, who was also captured on surveillance video at the CTA stop, as a black male between 20 and 25 years old, approximately 5 ft. 7 in. and 150 to 160 lbs.

The victim was taken to St. Mary's Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

If you have any information about the suspect contact Area North Detectives at 312-744-8263.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
woman attackedrobberyCTAchicago police departmentChicagoWicker Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Son mutilated dad, posted selfies after murder: prosecutors
Bronzeville elementary school struggling with rodent problem
Man arrested in connection with string of murders in Tampa
3 charged in Elmhurst burglaries
North Korea says it tested new, nuclear-capable ICBM that can reach continental US
Rep. Luis Gutierrez not running for re-election, endorses Chuy Garcia
Trump predicts success of Senate tax plan as budget committee clears path for vote
Amber Alert: Dad skeptical of 3-year-old's disappearance
Show More
Newborn's body found under porch as family puts up Christmas lights
The New Bootleggers: Opioids flood Chicago by mail
Mundelein raises tobacco purchase age to 21
Police pull over car carrying large Christmas tree
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
More Photos