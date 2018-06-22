CHICAGO (WLS) --Despite an executive order from President Trump ending his policy of separating families who cross the border illegally, hundreds of children were still separated from their parents Friday morning.
Senator Dick Durbin met privately with children who are being housed in the Chicagoland area under the care of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with Heartland Alliance.
Durbin said there were 66 children who were separated from their parents at the border being cared for at nine Heartland Alliance shelters in the Chicago area. Two thirds of those children are under the age of 13.
"We've got to stand up and speak up for these young children and their families. They make these deadly, dangerous journeys to our border not because they're looking for a vacation. They're looking for safety," Durbin said.
Durbin said there is no clear path for the 2,300 kids who have been separated to be reunited with their families.
"There is no deadline and that troubles me. That should have been the first line of the executive order," he said.
Heartland Alliance executive director Evelyn Diaz said her staff have been able to locate family members in the U.S. for two thirds of the 66 kids.
"These children are scared when they arrive at our doors and I can tell you that my staff, who are clinicians, teachers and family reunification specialists are doing everything in their power to make horrible situation less scary, to provide comfort and support to the children and to reunite them with their families as quickly as possible," Diaz said.
Durbin has had a very strong stance against Trump's zero-tolerance policy and separating families at the border, calling the action shameful and embarrassing.
"This is not what we are in America. This is not what our nation stands for," Durbin said.
The Democratic senator has met with families who have been seeking asylum in the U.S. due to death threats in their own country.
Durbin brought the children handmade cards from other children in the Chicago area.
"It meant so much to them that children that they didn't even know cared about them," Durbin said.
He said he would post information on his website on how to send handmade cards to the children.
Earlier this week, the president issued an executive order to hold families together. Durbin called out members of the GOP.
"If they truly believe this is reprehensible and shameful, will they have the courage to stand up to this president and tell him?" Durbin asked.
There is still no deal in Congress on the larger immigration issue. The House killed one bill. A vote on a second is delayed until next week.
Durbin said he would take part in a bipartisan meeting with other senators to try to come up with a solution.