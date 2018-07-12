2 Brazilian boys who were being held in Chicago reunited with fathers

Two boys from Brazil, ages 9 and 16, have been reunited with their fathers, more than a month after they were separated at the border.Those reunions took place behind closed doors. Wednesday, a federal judge here in Chicago ordered that the reunions take place by 1:48 p.m.The two Brazilian boys have been staying at a shelter in Chicago run by nonprofit Heartland Alliance. The judge also ordered that the government be barred from deporting their fathers without their sonsA lawyer for the boys would not say where they are now.These boys are among hundreds of migrant children across the U.S. who have been separated from their families and are currently in government custody.