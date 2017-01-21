POLITICS

360 PHOTOS: What it looks like to be at the Women's March on Washington

A woman holds a sign reading "Women Unite" while attending a rally in Washington D.C., January, 21, 2017. (Mike Waterhouse/ABC Owned Stations)

WASHINGTON --
If you weren't able to make it to the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, we're putting you in the center of the action -- virtually.



We snapped some 360 photos from the rally on Independence Avenue near the Capitol, where hundreds of thousands of people gathered for a rally and march in support of women's rights. Many in attendance were wearing the knit pink, cat-eared hats that have become the symbol of the event.

Celebrities, including America Ferrera, Katy Perry, Ashley Judd and Michael Moore were on hand as well, with several of them speaking onstage.

Take a look at the three different angles we captured below. Click and drag each image to move around. If you're accessing via our app, tap here to see the images in a web browser.
Related Topics:
politicsprotestwomenpresidential inaugurationdonald trump360 photoWashington D.C.
Load Comments
Related
Photos: Women's March on Washington, D.C.
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
POLITICS
Hundreds of thousands of women protest against Trump
250K rally for Women's March on Chicago
WATCH LIVE: ABC News digital coverage of Saturday's events in Washington, D.C.
Southwest flight turns cabin lights pink for Women's March
More Politics
Top Stories
250K rally for Women's March on Chicago
PHOTOS: Women's March on Chicago
Hundreds of thousands of women protest against Trump
6 cops suspended for mishandling crash involving fire deputy
Southwest flight turns cabin lights pink for Women's March
11-month-old girl in stroller hit by car in Lincoln Park
Former First Lady Barbara Bush could be released from hospital Sunday
Show More
Man shoots girlfriend, kidnaps her and 2 kids in South Chicago
FBI: Bank robber threatened to bomb West Side PNC branch
Indiana residents hope Pence keeps their interests in mind
1 killed, 14 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
At Least 4 Dead as Tornadoes Batter the Southeast
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
More Photos