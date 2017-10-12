ACLU condemns Trump's comments on Chicago gun violence

The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois said Thursday that President Donald Trump's recent comments about Chicago show how little he knows about policing in the city.Trump spoke to Fox News Wednesday night, saying Chicago is out of control when it comes to gun violence."It's really insulting to our nation. And whether you want to take on the NFL, or take on Chicago...there shouldn't be murders like this. And we have incredible police in this country. They could stop it, if they were allowed to do their job," Trump said.The ACLU of Illinois issued a statement Thursday, condemning Trump's comments."It is disconcerting - once again - to see how little President Donald Trump comprehends about policing in Chicago. He offers an "immediate" solution to gun violence - aggressive policing. We know what he means - this summer he told a room of graduating police officers to physically abuse suspects. Trump's Administration shirked its responsibility to address excessive force in Chicago after a damning report by Obamas Department of Justice. Now he calls for more abuse," the ACLU said.