Anti-Trump protesters march through Loop

Protesters march south on State Street, heading to Federal Plaza @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/h4S74bEfrZ — Laura Podesta (@LauraPodesta7) February 19, 2017

Demonstrators protesting President Donald Trump made their way through the Loop Sunday afternoon, one day before President's Day.The protesters rallied on Wacker Drive across the Chicago River from Trump Tower. Around 1 p.m., hundreds began making their way down State Street to Federal Plaza, chanting and holding signs calling for resistance to President Trump.The group said they came together to defend immigrants, Muslims, people of color, LGBTQ people, workers and the poor.