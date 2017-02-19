POLITICS

Anti-Trump protesters march through Loop

Protesters on Wacker Drive across the Chicago River from Trump Tower on Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Demonstrators protesting President Donald Trump made their way through the Loop Sunday afternoon, one day before President's Day.

The protesters rallied on Wacker Drive across the Chicago River from Trump Tower. Around 1 p.m., hundreds began making their way down State Street to Federal Plaza, chanting and holding signs calling for resistance to President Trump.

The group said they came together to defend immigrants, Muslims, people of color, LGBTQ people, workers and the poor.

