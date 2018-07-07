POLITICS

Anti-violence march led by Fr. Pfleger to shut down Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday

Thousands of anti-violence protestors are expected to shut down a section of the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday morning. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thousands of anti-violence protestors are expected to shut down a section of the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday morning.

Getting support from city leaders, Father Michael Pfleger plans to shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway for an anti-violence march. The march starts at 10 a.m.

Protesters plan to march on the northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway from 79th Street to 67th Street. Thousands of marchers are scheduled to join in, carrying banners demanding common sense gun laws, community resources, better schools, jobs and economic development.

Chicago's Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson both have shared their support for this movement, meant to draw attention for more community investment.

"Our mission at CPD to make sure individuals protest peacefully and keep them safe," said Superintendent Johnson.

The Chicago Police Department is planning to pay overtime to hundreds of officers deployed around the Ryan.
