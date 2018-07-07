EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3722135" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Thousands of anti-violence protesters are marching down a section of the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday morning.

From Illinois State Police:

ISP, CPD, and IDOT personnel will be on the expressway providing a safety barrier between the motoring public traveling on the interstate and the marchers. The left lanes of traffic in the area will remain open. — DIANE PATHIEU (@pathieuabc7) July 7, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3721990" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Protesters boarded buses before heading over to the Dan Ryan Expressway for an anti-violence march Saturday.

Thousands of anti-violence protesters are marching on a section of the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday morning.Protesters began making their way onto the Dan Ryan after 10 a.m. Protesters plan to march on the northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway from 79th Street to 67th Street. The marchers are carrying banners demanding common sense gun laws, community resources, better schools, jobs and economic development.At about 8:40 a.m., IDOT workers began closing lanes on the Dan Ryan at 79th Street in preparation for the march. Illinois State Police said that their personnel, along with the Chicago Police Department and IDOT, are on the expressway to provide a barrier between the marchers and traffic. The left lanes on the expressway are staying open during the march, police said.Protesters entered the expressway at about 10:18 a.m. and later became stalled near 76th Street, with protesters shouting, "Shut it down." Protesters were facing west looking to shut down the entire expressway while police held them back to keep one lane of traffic open.According to Governor Bruce Rauner's office, anyone who ignores the boundaries and marches onto the expressway may be arrested.Cook County Commissioner and Congressional candidate Chuy Garcia was among the protest marchers."I think there is a clear message being sent across the country and that is that we live in a state of emergency in Chicago, that the deaths on a daily basis of young people in particular, is not acceptable, that there is a dire need to invest in the poorest communities in Chicago," Garcia said.Protesters arrived from all over Chicago at St. Sabina to board buses heading to the Dan Ryan. . One 19-year-old woman said she was a victim of gun violence just four months ago."Everybody is affected and it shouldn't be. That's why I am glad that we're all here, that we're all trying to make a difference and that's what matters. Hopefully the people in power listen to us so that everything can change and my nephews can grow up in a world that they don't have to worry about experiencing a pain that I did," said Katherine Pisabaj.Many Chicago police officers and officials with the Illinois State Police are on hand to ensure safety of the crowd.Chicago's Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson both have shared their support for this movement, meant to draw attention for more community investment."Our mission at CPD is to make sure individuals protest peacefully and keep them safe," said Superintendent Johnson.The Chicago Police Department is planning to pay overtime to hundreds of officers deployed around the Ryan