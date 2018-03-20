  • BREAKING NEWS Election Results: 2018 Illinois Primary
POLITICS

Illinois Primary 2018: Erika Harold wins GOP Attorney General nomination, Kwame Raoul leads Dems

A crowded field of candidates is vying for the nominations in the race to decide who will replace Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Associated Press called Erika Harold as the winner of the Republican nomination in the race to replace Lisa Madigan as Illinois' attorney general. State Senator Kwame Raoul is leading a large group of Democratic candidates.

As of 9:20 p.m. with 69 percent of precincts reporting, Harold had 59.2 percent while Garry Grasso had 40.8 percent.

State Senator Kwame Raoul led the Democratic field with 31.3 percent, followed by former governor Pat Quinn with 27 percent. Former COPA chair Sharon Fairley was in third place with 12.5 percent.

Harold beat out Grasso, a litigation attorney, for the nomination. The Urbana lawyer in November will face the winner of the eight-candidate Democratic field.

Harold has GOP establishment backing and has received campaign contributions from Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. Despite those connections, she has positioned herself as a "reform-minded, political outsider" who wants to offer a bipartisan approach to criminal justice reform and other issues.

She also wants to take on what she sees to be a corrupt political machine run by Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, a Chicago Democrat.

"The first person who I actually saw vote for me was my grandmother, who's 96 years old, and she said how proud she was to have lived to see the ability to vote for me. And she's African American and being able to vote this morning and to think about the fact that she was born at a time when voting running for office, running for attorney general would not have even been a possibility makes me really take this moment in," Harold said.

Quinn voted at Galewood Community Church Tuesday morning.

"The attorney general is a lawyer for the people. We've got to make sure we represent everyday people not just the big shots and corporations," Quinn said.

Quinn and Raoul are the perceived frontrunners on the Democrat side of the race. Raoul stopped by Kozminski Community Academy with this children to cast his vote.

"I think this is what it's about, it's about the next generation. I don't think it's about being stuck in the past. We need to move on from the past populist type of politicking and really roll up our sleeves and work on the issues," Raoul said.

Chicago Park District leader Jesse Ruiz also voted with his son, who is voting for the first time, in Hyde Park.

In addition to those three, there are five other Democratic candidates hoping to get their name on the final ballot in November: State Rep. Scott Drury, former chief administrator of Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability Sharon Fairley, attorney Aaron Goldstein, former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti, and Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering.

While the list of Democrats running is long, there are just two Republicans for voters to choose between: DuPage County Board Member and former Burr Ridge mayor Garry Grasso and Erika Harold, a Harvard Law graduate and former Miss America who cast her vote in Urbana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
