Barack Obama makes surprise visit to Chicago for youth event

Former President Barack Obama made a surprise visit Saturday evening in Chicago during an event aimed at helping young people make an impact in their communities.Obama dropped by the Obama Foundation's Chicago Training Day, which featured about 150 participants ages 18 to 24, and 25 local peer advisors that helped facilitate sessions throughout the day.Obama took questions from participants. The event was captured on Facebook Live on the foundation's account.The event was held at the Gary Comer Youth Center on the South Side. Additional training days will be held in November in Tempe, Ariz., and Boston, Mass.