Attorneys for former Rod Blagojevich returned to federal court Tuesday in Chicago to argue that the imprisoned ex-governor should have his sentenced reduced.Oral arguments before the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals were scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.The hearing follows Blagojevich's resentencing last August when a lower court judge gave him the same 14-year prison he imposed at the initial sentencing in 2011.More details to come.