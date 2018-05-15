  • ABC7 Podcast: Whatever the Weather - Ep. 7, What Would Your Horticulturist Do?
Carpentersville board votes to repeal resolution designating English as official language

Nearly 11 years ago, the Carpentersville village board voted to designate English as its official language. (WLS)

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
The Carpentersville village board voted unanimously Tuesday night to repeal a resolution that designates English as the village's official language.

The board voted nearly 11 years ago to adopt the controversial resolution, but now the village president is confident that members will nix the non-binding resolution.

"We don't want to alienate any of our citizens. I just thought it is the right time," said village president John Skillman.

According to the 2016 Census, Latino residents make up 51.6 percent of the population of Carpentersville, which is located in the northern suburbs.

While the original resolution didn't change how the village conducted its business, Trustee Maria Vela said that it gives the wrong impression.

Only one of the trustees that voted for the original resolution remains on the board.

The original resolution said: "The declaration of English as the official language of the Village of Carpentersville, will establish a linguistic unity that brings a critically needed cohesion to the village."

"They thought changing that would bring people together. Actually unite people, but it actually tore down those communications," Skillman.
