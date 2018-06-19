POLITICS

Chicago Aviation Commissioner to step down, mayor's office says

Mayor Rahm Emanuel introduces Ginger Evans as Chicago's new aviation commissioner at O'Hare International Airport in May 2015.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans is stepping down to pursue other opportunities, according to a spokesperson from Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office.

The mayor's office said Evans accomplished all the goals the mayor tasked her with, including modernizations and expansion at both Midway International Airport and O'Hare international Airport, in the three years she served in the role.

Evans felt now is a good time to move on from her post, the spokesman said.

Evans will be replaced with Chicago Chief Procurement Officer Jamie Rhee.

Rhee started her career in Chicago as an airport information officer in 1994, and has worked for the city in various roles for 24 nearly 24 years. The mayor's office said Rhee has a long history and experience with aviation issues, and has published three publications on aviation law. She has also previously served in the Chicago Department of Aviation.

An official announcement will be made Wednesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsaviationrahm emanuelmidway airportohare airportChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Evanston asylum seeker says she hasn't seen daughter in 3 years
Nikki Haley says US will leave UN Human Rights Council
How family immigration was handled during past administrations
Dept. of State criticized for family travel livestream
More Politics
Top Stories
Teen dies at hospital after being shot in Univ. Village, covered with sheet
Marc Winner, former tanning salon owner, sentenced to 13 years in rape case
Hinsdale school district's boundary change upsets parents
Chicago Weather: Storms move through Chicago area
Brawl breaks out at Tennessee softball tournament
Evanston asylum seeker says she hasn't seen daughter in 3 years
March for missing girls, women in Chicago organized by 7th grader
'Alexa, order room service': Marriott hotels add Amazon's voice assistant
Show More
Minnesota dog mayor retires after 4 years
Former Harpo Studios building now home to co-working space
Nikki Haley says US will leave UN Human Rights Council
Juneteenth: By the numbers
More News