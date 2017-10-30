CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago native George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty in early October to making false statements to FBI agents investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to a federal court case unsealed Monday in Washington D.C.. In court paperwork, prosecutors lay out repeated contacts by Papadopoulos with people who claimed to have connections to Russian government representatives. Papadopoulos, 30, is cooperating with federal investigators. His current whereabouts is unknown to ABC7.
The North Sider told FBI agents in January that an overseas professor who he believed to have "substantial connections to Russian government officials" told him "about the Russians possessing 'dirt' on then-candidate Hillary Clinton in the form of 'thousands of emails', but stated multiple times that he learned that information prior to joining" the 2016 Trump campaign for President. However, according to federal investigators, that timeline wasn't true.
Papadopoulos learned he would be a campaign advisor in early March 2016 and met the Russian-linked professor on March 14, 2016. Prosecutors say the professor also told him about the Clinton emails "on or about April 26, 1026" after Papadopoulos had been working for the Trump campaign for more than a month. Further, prosecutors say Papadopoulos repeatedly worked with another Russian national to set up a meeting with between the Trump campaign and Russian government officials - communication he told the FBI was merely "Hi, how are you?" emails. Investigators say his false statements "impeded the FBI's ongoing investigation into the existence of any links or coordination between individuals associated with" the Trump Campaign and the "Russian government's efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election."
In a meeting with then-candidate Trump and other officials in March of 2016, Papadopoulos told the group he had connections to arrange a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Investigators say after a second interview with the FBI, Papadopoulos deactivated his Facebook account and created a new one that did not contain Russian connections and changed his cell phone number. After being arrested at Dulles International Airport in late July, prosecutors say he met with government investigators "to provide information and answer questions" on numerous occasions.
Papadopoulos' Chicago attorney Thomas Breen did not respond immediately to requests for comment. Papadopoulos is 2009 graduate of Chicago's DePaul University with a BA in political science and government, according to his LinkedIn page.
The announcement came on the same day that the Special Counsel announced a 12-count indictment against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates for conspiracy and money laundering charges.