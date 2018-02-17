Chicago Reader editor Mark Konkol departed from the publication Saturday after ten days on the job.Sun-Times Media CEO Edwin Eisendrath said in a statement released Saturday that Konkol came to the Reader "bringing great hope for a new direction and a new life to a storied brand.""A tumultuous ten days culminated in the publication of a Reader cover that we believe was not in line with either our vision for the Reader or that storied history," Eisendrath wrote.On Thursday, the Reader's cover featured a racially provocative cartoon of J.B. Pritzker that referenced the candidate's controversial comments about black political leaders.The cartoon shows Pritzker sitting on a lawn jockey and making a phone call that is being wire-tapped.Some readers called the cartoon race-baiting.