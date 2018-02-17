POLITICS

Chicago Reader Editor Konkol out after controversy over Pritzker cartoon

A racially provocative cartoon about J.B. Pritzker and his controversial comments about two prominent black political leaders was called race-baiting Thursday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Reader editor Mark Konkol departed from the publication Saturday after ten days on the job.

Sun-Times Media CEO Edwin Eisendrath said in a statement released Saturday that Konkol came to the Reader "bringing great hope for a new direction and a new life to a storied brand."

"A tumultuous ten days culminated in the publication of a Reader cover that we believe was not in line with either our vision for the Reader or that storied history," Eisendrath wrote.

On Thursday, the Reader's cover featured a racially provocative cartoon of J.B. Pritzker that referenced the candidate's controversial comments about black political leaders.

The cartoon shows Pritzker sitting on a lawn jockey and making a phone call that is being wire-tapped.

Some readers called the cartoon race-baiting.
