Chicago and several suburbs held elections on Tuesday.
CHICAGO
Voters in the 4th aldermanic ward will vote on who will permanently replace Ald. Will Burns, who resigned in March 2016 to be director of Midwest policy and senior advisor for Airbnb.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel picked Sophia King to replace Burns. King, who received an endorsement from former President Barack Obama, is running to hold the seat.
In addition to King, other candidates include Ebony D. Lucas, Marcellus H. Moore, Jr., Gregory Seal Livingston and Gerald Scott McCarthy.
The 4th Ward includes the Bronzeville, Kenwood and Hyde Park neighborhoods.
Polls are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
COOK COUNTY
Contested races are happening in the following communities: Berwyn Township, Berwyn, Calumet City, Dolton and Evanston.
Click here to see candidates
DUPAGE COUNTY
A contested race for the mayor of Aurora is being held. The 12-year Mayor Tom Weisner is not running for re-election in the state's second-largest city. Four candidates are on the ballot and include state Rep. Linda Chapa LaVia, Michael Saville, Richard Guzman and Richard Irvin.
LaVia is running for mayor of her hometown despite winning her eighth term in the Illinois legislature four months ago.
LAKE COUNTY
The Democratic primary for Waukegan mayor will be held and the winner will face the Republican candidate Lisa May on April 4. The Democratic candidates are current Mayor Wayne Motley and Sam Cunningham.
WILL COUNTY
Homer Township Republican voters will vote. The Republican winners will move onto the consolidated election on April 4.
KANE COUNTY
Aurora and Dundee Township voters will vote on trustees.
MCHENRY COUNTY
Township supervisor and trustees are on the ballot in Algonquin, Nunda and Grafton.
Chicago, several suburbs hold elections
POLITICS
More Politics
Top Stories