City Council expected to vote on Airbnb regulations, street performers ban Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago's City Council could take action on several hot-button issues at their meeting Wednesday.

That includes a vote on what to do with a surplus in property tax rebate money. Some aldermen and community groups want the funds to go toward violence prevention programs.

Also Wednesday, a vote on regulations for people who rent out their homes on Airbnb.

Aldermen are expected to vote on a rule that would ban street performers from popular downtown streets.

They could also approve an honorary street re-naming for Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera.
