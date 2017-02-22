Chicago's City Council could take action on several hot-button issues at their meeting Wednesday.That includes a vote on what to do with a surplus in property tax rebate money. Some aldermen and community groups want the funds to go toward violence prevention programs.Also Wednesday, a vote on regulations for people who rent out their homes on Airbnb.Aldermen are expected to vote on a rule that would ban street performers from popular downtown streets.They could also approve an honorary street re-naming for Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera.