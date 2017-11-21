POLITICS

Cook County approves budget with 321 layoffs

Craig Wall
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Cook County Board of Commissioners approved a $5.2 billion budget on Tuesday.

The budget includes the layoffs of 321 people and the elimination of over 1,000 vacant positions to make up for the $200 million in revenue lost when the sweetened beverage tax was repealed last month.

The commission voted 17-0 in favor of the budget.

"Through shared sacrifice and cooperation we were able to develop and pass a balanced budget," Cook County Board President Preckwinkle said. "We have had to make exceedingly difficult but necessary choices, but we have met our fiscal obligation to the people of Cook County. While at the same time protecting key public health and public safety services."

There was a lot of anger and emotion at the Cook County Board hearing Tuesday morning as dozens of county employees facing layoffs went before the commissioners begging for their jobs to be spared, or for commissioners to find other resources to avoid the cuts.

Two women who identified themselves as single mothers who worked in the Juvenile Probation Department teared up as they pleaded with commissioners to find a way to spare their jobs. Several other employees in that department said 39 of the 46 support staff positions will be eliminated under the proposed budget.

Virtually every department in the county is facing cuts, with the greatest number of layoffs coming from the Sheriff's Department and the courts.

Preckwinkle released an amended budget recommendation last Thursday. The amended budget called for layoffs of 425 people and the elimination of 762 vacant positions.
