The Cook County Democratic Party endorsed state Senator Kwame Raoul Friday for Attorney General.But although Raoul may have won the endorsement, he still faces seven other challengers in the race for the seat of long-time Attorney General Lisa Madigan, including former Governor Pat Quinn. Madigan announced in September that she would not seek reelection.Quinn and several others had asked the slating committee to forgo an endorsement and proceed with an open primary, but their pleas fell on deaf ears."I'm grateful to have this vote of confidence," said Raoul.Raoul, like many of his rivals, pledged to fight against what he called Republican efforts to undermine the rights of the people."I as Attorney General stand to fight against those offenses that come from both our governor and from our president," said Raoul.Raoul is challenged by State Representative Scott Drury, Former Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability Chief Sharon Fairley, public defender Aaron Goldstein, former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering, Chicago Park District Director Jesse Ruiz, and former Governor Pat Quinn. Raoul was among many arguing against any endorsement, for an open primary.After Raoul won the endorsement, he was asked about the widespread culture of sexual harassment in Springfield, where he has served as State Senator for 13 years."I think that it's important for everybody to hear what claims, I don't know, it's hard to see what's being communicated so I haven't been party to any such conversations," said Raoul.On the Republican side, there is only one candidate so far, attorney and former Miss America Erika Harold.The primary will take place March 20.