Cook County sugary drink tax ends

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Raise a glass, Cook County. The sweetened beverage tax has officially ended, but that change comes with consequences.

Many people called Friday a day of celebration, toasting to the death of one of the most controversial taxes in recent memory with a sweet drink.

The Cook County Board passed the sweetened beverage tax on Nov. 10, 2016. It went into effect four months ago.

In early October, after fierce protests and a lawsuit filed by the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, the board repealed the tax. That repeal went into effect at midnight.

The tax charged people a penny-per-ounce of any sweetened drink purchased in Cook County, sparking widespread public outrage.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, who was counting on the revenue, fought this repeal hard and warned of dire budget cuts and layoffs.

Keep an eye on your receipts Friday. Customers should no longer see the penny-per-ounce charge.
