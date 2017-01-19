CPS teachers, students, parents stand united after DeVos hearing

Across Chicago and the country Thursday morning, demonstrators made a statement outside schools tied to President-elect Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos, his pick for U.S. Secretary of Education.Hundreds of Daniel Boone Elementary teachers, students and parents held hands and circled their school in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood, as a sign of unity without any boundaries or walls."I believe this is a show not only to the neighborhood, but also to each other, where we stand. Because my fear is the message, the rhetoric, could turn communities against each other based on nothing," said Jennifer Gledhill, mother of a Boone third grader.The demonstration, which participants were careful not to call a "protest," came one day before Trump's inauguration.It also comes one day after senators grilled DeVos at her confirmation hearing on whether she was qualified for the job - specifically to oversee the student loan program.The Chicago Teachers Union has rejected the Michigan billionaire's candidacy. Teachers said she supports the "racist policies and economic starvation our schools and public services have already endured" under the leadership of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner and Chicago Public Schools CEO Forrest Claypool."Betsy DeVos I'm worried about because she just seems anti-public school," said Jesse Sharkey, CTU vice president.Devos is a known supporter of charter schools, believing tax dollars should be diverted from public schools in favor of school choice."It's time to shift the debate from what the system thinks is best for kids to what moms and dads want, expect and deserve," DeVos said.When asked whether she could definitively say that guns shouldn't be allowed in schools, DeVos gave this response:"Well, I will refer back to Senator Enzi and the school that he was talking about in Wapati, Wyoming. I think probably there, I would imagine that there's probably a gun in the school to protect from potential grizzlies."Gail Locke, an art teacher at Boone, did not talk about Trump or DeVos during Thursday's peaceful rally. She said the show of love and peace was not political."This is just to show our unity through our school and curriculum here at Boone," Locke said.