Current, former lawmakers urge Supreme Court to take up Blagojevich appeal

More than a dozen current and former lawmakers are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to take up disgraced former governor Rod Blagojevich's appeal.The lawmakers submitted an amici curiae brief to the court Tuesday.In the filing, the political figures "take no position on Mr. Blagojevich's innocence or guilt on any of the counts of conviction," but "they submit that this Court's guidance is needed to distinguish the lawful solicitation and donation of campaign contributions from criminal violations of federal extortion, bribery, and fraud laws."The current and former lawmakers who signed the amici curiae brief are:- U.S. Rep Jan Schakowsky (D-IL 9th District)- U.S. Rep. Danny Davis (D-IL 7th District)- U.S. Rep. Bill Foster (D-IL 11th District)- U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL 4th District)- U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL 5th District)- U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-IL 1st District)- Former U.S. Attorney and Rep. Bob Barr- Former U.S. Rep. William Lipinski- Former U.S. Rep. David Phelps- Former U.S. Rep. Glenn Poshard- Former State Sen. Emil Jones- Former State Sen. Carol Ronen- Elmwood Park Village President and former State Rep. Skip Saviano- Attorney and former DNC general counsel Joe Sandler- Former FEC special Assistant General Counsel Lyn Utrecht- Edward M. Smith, former vice president of Laborer's International Union of North America, Midwest Region- Nancy Shier, retired manager of Early Childhood Organization- Attorney Harvey Silverglate- Attorney Lawrence Suffredin