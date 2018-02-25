Davis, Kennedy introduce legislation to increase taxes on guns, ammunition

Representative Danny Davis and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Kennedy introduced legislation Sunday to increase taxes on guns and ammunition.The politicians presented the tax at Mount Sinai Hospital on the West Side.If enacted, the legislation would double the federal excise tax on guns and impose a 50 percent excise tax on ammunition. Currently, the excise tax on ammunition is 11 percent."If the individuals continue to use weapons and continue to use the bullets, the tax would direct money at least to gun violence prevention activity," Davis said.Davis said the proposed law is a result of increased gun violence in Chicago and across the country.