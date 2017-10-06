SUGARY DRINK TAX

Deal reached to repeal Cook County sweetened beverage tax, commissioner says

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cook County commissioners have reached a deal to repeal the controversial sweetened beverage tax.

Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison announced Friday that he and 11 colleagues have reached an agreement to end the tax, giving them enough to override a veto by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. They say a vote on the deal will be held on Tuesday and if it is passed, the tax will end on December 1.

Preckwinkle has said repealing the tax would lead to big cuts in the budget.

A spokesman for Preckwinkle released a statement saying, "President Preckwinkle mapped out for commissioners yesterday the two divergent paths they face for FY 18. The Finance Committee vote is Tuesday and final Board action would not come until Wednesday. We'll withhold any further comment until that time."

The news of the repeal comes a day after Commissioner John Daley said he no longer supports the tax.

"I would like to thank my colleagues for working together so diligently to come to an agreement on such an important issue to our constituents and to Cook County. It has not been easy task but in the end, we have reached an agreement that will address the concerns of our residents and businesses and set forth a goal to chart a new fiscal course for Cook County," said Commissioner Morrison.

Commissioners who have signed onto the amendment are: Sean Morrison, Richard Boykin, John A. Fritchey, Timothy O. Schneider, Jeffrey R. Tobolski, Peter N. Silvestri, Bridget Gainer, Gregg Goslin, John P. Daley, Jesus G. Garcia, Stanley Moore and Dennis Deer.

The tax went into effect in August after being postponed a month for a judge to review a lawsuit against it. The penny-per-ounce tax applies to any fountain or bottled drink that has sugar or artificial sweeteners added to it. Those drinks can include anything from soda to energy drinks to iced tea.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicssoda taxbeverage taxsugary drink taxtaxesCook County
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SUGARY DRINK TAX
Commissioner flips stance on soda tax as support for repeal grows
Opponents of sweetened beverage tax find Democratic support
Bloomberg launches pro-beverage tax ad in Cook County
Backlash grows over Cook County's sugary drink tax
More sugary drink tax
POLITICS
What is ICAN, this year's Nobel Peace Prize winner?
Duckworth, Durbin among senators behind "No Check, No Sale" bill
Commissioner flips stance on soda tax as support for repeal grows
On DACA renewal deadline, recipients call on Congress to pass legislation
More Politics
Top Stories
Security tightens around Wrigley in advance of NLDS game 1 watch party
Man makes beach rescue, gets stuck with huge hospital bill
'Please mommy, stop!': Boy burned to death in bathtub, police say
Small plane makes emergency landing in corn field near Aurora Airport
Las Vegas shooting probe examines possible bombing plan
College student arrested after bringing weapons on campus
Reporter targeted by Newton apologizes for offensive tweets
Fort Bragg soldiers help with gender reveal for fallen hero
Show More
Police: Dog on highway didn't want to leave dead dog's side
Security for Chicago Marathon increased in wake of Las Vegas shooting
Mom gets 9 surgeries to look like Melania Trump
Expert says Crestwood red light camera intersection doesn't follow guidelines
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
More Photos