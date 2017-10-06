CHICAGO (WLS) --Cook County commissioners have reached a deal to repeal the controversial sweetened beverage tax.
Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison announced Friday that he and 11 colleagues have reached an agreement to end the tax, giving them enough to override a veto by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. They say a vote on the deal will be held on Tuesday and if it is passed, the tax will end on December 1.
Preckwinkle has said repealing the tax would lead to big cuts in the budget.
A spokesman for Preckwinkle released a statement saying, "President Preckwinkle mapped out for commissioners yesterday the two divergent paths they face for FY 18. The Finance Committee vote is Tuesday and final Board action would not come until Wednesday. We'll withhold any further comment until that time."
The news of the repeal comes a day after Commissioner John Daley said he no longer supports the tax.
"I would like to thank my colleagues for working together so diligently to come to an agreement on such an important issue to our constituents and to Cook County. It has not been easy task but in the end, we have reached an agreement that will address the concerns of our residents and businesses and set forth a goal to chart a new fiscal course for Cook County," said Commissioner Morrison.
Commissioners who have signed onto the amendment are: Sean Morrison, Richard Boykin, John A. Fritchey, Timothy O. Schneider, Jeffrey R. Tobolski, Peter N. Silvestri, Bridget Gainer, Gregg Goslin, John P. Daley, Jesus G. Garcia, Stanley Moore and Dennis Deer.
The tax went into effect in August after being postponed a month for a judge to review a lawsuit against it. The penny-per-ounce tax applies to any fountain or bottled drink that has sugar or artificial sweeteners added to it. Those drinks can include anything from soda to energy drinks to iced tea.