A new ban on assault-style weapons in north suburban Deerfield was supposed to take effect Wednesday, but a judge granted a temporary restraining order, blocking the ordinance.The village passed the new restrictions back in February, after a mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people died.Some Deerfield residents sued.The village said in a statement released Tuesday it will hold off on enforcing the ordinance while it looks over its legal options:"We are reviewing with our legal team the full written opinion that the Judge entered. We will, of course, honor the order issued by the Court and temporarily not enforce the ordinance; but we are certainly going to review all of the options available to the Village, including the right to appeal the decision to the Illinois Appellate Court."