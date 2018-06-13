POLITICS

Deerfield assault weapons ban blocked by judge

EMBED </>More Videos

Deerfield's new ban on assault-style weapons was supposed to take effect Wednesday, but a judge granted a temporary restraining order, blocking the ordinance. (WLS)

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
A new ban on assault-style weapons in north suburban Deerfield was supposed to take effect Wednesday, but a judge granted a temporary restraining order, blocking the ordinance.

The village passed the new restrictions back in February, after a mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people died.

Some Deerfield residents sued.

The village said in a statement released Tuesday it will hold off on enforcing the ordinance while it looks over its legal options:

"We are reviewing with our legal team the full written opinion that the Judge entered. We will, of course, honor the order issued by the Court and temporarily not enforce the ordinance; but we are certainly going to review all of the options available to the Village, including the right to appeal the decision to the Illinois Appellate Court."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsweaponsgun lawsgun controlgunslawsuitDeerfield
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
US politicians not yet toasting Trump-Kim summit
Rodman weeps as Trump and Kim meet, claims some credit for peace efforts
PHOTOS: Donald Trump meets Kim Jong Un for historic summit
Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffers heart attack
More Politics
Top Stories
Metra adds more train cars to BNSF morning commute
Shots fired near CTA Red Line 79th Street station
Sketch of South Chicago sex assault suspect released
Details emerge on drowning accident of Bode Miller's daughter
$50K lotto winner, 73, found fatally stabbed in neck
Taco Bell giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos today
62-year-old man detained by ICE was given legal status during Reagan era
Minnesota raccoon captivates internet with St. Paul skyscraper climb
Show More
Man trapped after gas station explosion; recovery effort continues
World Cup 2026: US, Canada, Mexico win bid to host
82-year-old woman with Alzheimer's missing from East Garfield Park
Man in custody after SWAT responds to Auburn Gresham barricade
More News