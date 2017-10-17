Democratic gubernatorial candidates to discuss suburban businesses in Wednesday forum

Democratic candidates in the race for Illinois governor will square off Wednesday in a forum hosted by ABC 7, the Daily Herald and the Daily Herald Business Ledger.Candidates will be asked about business issues facing the suburbs of Illinois. ABC 7's political reporter Craig Wall and the Daily Herald's deputy opinion editor Jim Slusher will moderate.The forum will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Victoria in the Park at Mount Prospect. ABC 7 will stream the event on abc7chicago.com, the abc7chicago app and on Facebook.The candidates participating will be State Sen. Daniel Biss of Evanston, Madison County Superintendent Bob Daiber of Marine, Chicago activist Tio Hardiman, Kenilworth businessman Chris Kennedy, Vernon Hills business owner Alexander Paterakis and Chicago businessman J.B. Pritzker.The primary election takes place on March 20, 2018.This event is sponsored by the Lake County Federation of Teachers, Local 504.