Chicago (WLS) --The White House confirmed Monday morning that President Obama will give his final farewell speech from Chicago's McCormick Place on Tuesday, January 10.
President Obama left Hawaii Monday morning where he's been on vacation with family. He will fly to Chicago next week to say goodbye to the American people.
The president is choosing his hometown to make his historic farewell remarks. It's set to take place on the evening of January 10 and will be open to the public.
In an email from President Obama, he said he just started writing his speech, but he plans to make it a thank you to those who have been with him on what he's calling an amazing journey. He also wants to ensure the smooth transition of power.
Donald Trump is set to be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States 10 days after this farewell speech.
The speech gives President Obama one last chance to define his presidency and how his two terms have reshaped American life.
He said, "Since 2009, we've faced our fair share of challenges, and come through them stronger."
The president also said he'll offer some thoughts on where he thinks the country is going in the future.
Only people with tickets will be allowed into McCormick Place. The tickets are free and will be distributed at McCormick Place on Saturday. The exact time of the ticket release has not yet been set. For more information, visit www.whitehouse.gov/farewell/info.
You can read President Obama's full email on his farewell address below:
In 1796, as George Washington set the precedent for a peaceful, democratic transfer of power, he also set a precedent by penning a farewell address to the American people. And over the 220 years since, many American presidents have followed his lead.
On Tuesday, January 10, I'll go home to Chicago to say my grateful farewell to you, even if you can't be there in person.
I'm just beginning to write my remarks. But I'm thinking about them as a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you've changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here.
Since 2009, we've faced our fair share of challenges, and come through them stronger. That's because we have never let go of a belief that has guided us ever since our founding -- our conviction that, together, we can change this country for the better.
So I hope you'll join me one last time.
Because, for me, it's always been about you.
President Barack Obama