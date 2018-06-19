POLITICS

Evanston asylum seeker says she hasn't seen daughter in 3 years

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --
On Tuesday Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan called on U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to immediately end enforcement of the "zero tolerance" policy separating immigrant children from their parents.

The policy is extracting a heavy toll from families.

For El Salvadorian mother Juana, fleeing her country for the United States was all about protecting her children from violent gangs, especially her daughter Yesica.

"My daughter was being threatened, my husband wanted to protect her, he basically told gangs to leave her alone and four days later he was killed," she said.

Speaking through an interpreter, the 42-year-old said she hasn't seen her daughter since immigration officials separated Yesica from her mother and two younger brothers three years ago.

Yesica was deported, but detained at the border when she tried coming back to the United States to be with her family.

"I do not sleep, it's difficult for me to eat," Juana said. "I can barely stay alive since she was taken from me."

Juana has been staying in Evanston while seeking asylum. She now watches as hundreds as other families separated from their children live through the same unbearable pain she has endured for three years.

While President Trump is not backing down from his zero tolerance policy for prosecuting all cases of illegal entry into the United States, doctors warned the administration about the negative health effects that come with separation.

"Children who have adverse child experiences are more likely to have mental health challenges like depression, anxiety and suicide. They also are more likely to experience health challenges like heart disease and diabetes," said Dr. Matthew Davis, Lurie Children's Hospital.

Davis said separating children from parents should only be done if parents are a danger to their children.

"As a pediatrician, I worry about any situation where we are putting children in harm's way in order to have a certain policy in effect," he said.

Democrats and many other organizations have called for an end to the police. Many Republicans, including Illinois Congressmen Peter Roskam, Randy Hultgren and Adam Kinzniger have also said the practice of splitting children from their families must end.
