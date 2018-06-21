Fox News commentator Charles Krauthammer dies at 68

Conservative commentator and Pulitzer Prize winner Charles Krauthammer has died at age 68.His death was announced Thursday by two media organizations that employed him, Fox News Channel and The Washington Post.Awarded a Pulitzer for commentary in 1987, Krauthammer was an influential voice among Republicans, through his syndicated column and his appearances on Fox News and elsewhere.He was also a Harvard-trained psychiatrist and a best-selling author.Krauthammer had announced a year ago he was being treated for a cancerous tumor in his abdomen. Just weeks ago, he wrote a heartbreaking letter explaining that his cancer had returned and he only had a few weeks left to live.He is survived by his wife and son.