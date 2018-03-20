  • BREAKING NEWS Election Results: 2018 Illinois Primary
  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: ABC7 continuing coverage of the 2018 Illinois primary election
  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Additional live 2018 Illinois Primary Election coverage
POLITICS

2018 Illinois Election: Fritz Kaegi wins Cook County assessor primary, Joe Berrios concedes

Fritz Kaegi (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios conceded the primary election to Fritz Kaegi.

Berrios called Kaegi to offer his congratulations and concede the Cook County Assessor's primary race.

Cook County voters decided Tuesday to unseat Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios, who has faced criticism over the tax assessment system.

Fritz Kaegi and Andrea Railia challenged Berrios in the primary election.
Newsviews: Democratic Cook County assessor candidates
Three Democratic Cook County assessor candidates spoke with ABC7.


Berrios is chairman of the Cook County Democratic Party and long-time machine politician.

Kaegi has worked as a financial manager for Columbia Wanger Asset Management, and Railia is a tax consultant.
EMBED More News Videos

Long-time Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios faces two challengers.



The Cook County Assessor's Office is tasked with assessing the estimated market value of properties, which largely determines property tax bills.

Fritz Kaegi

BALLOT CONTROVERSY

Earlier Tuesday, Raila called for an investigation, and possibly a special election, after some election officials were instructed to pass out notices to voters that she was not on the ballot.

Last week, an appellate court put her back on the ballot after she was knocked off for fraudulent petitions. Tuesday, Raila accused Cook County and Chicago election boards for failing to tell election judges she is back on the ballot.

"Why were these allowed to go out into 3,000 polling areas? Why did the Board of Elections, at 6 a.m., tell their judges to pass them out?" Raila said.

"I went to the voting booth this morning and they were in every single voting booth," said voter Bill Dolan of the notices.

Andrea Raila



In addition to the notices to voters, Raila had copies of text messages that instructed judge to pass out them out.

The Chicago Board of Elections acknowledged the green notices were placed in election judge packets before the appellate court ruling and a pre-programmed text message was sent by accident. Election officials said they tried to fix the situation quickly.

"We took every effort we could to make sure the notices had stopped," said Jim Allen, a spokesman for the Chicago Board of Election.

Allen admitted that the situation is not fair, but the election will go on and that the candidates would have to take legal action in the future if they would like to challenge the results.

Joe Berrios

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicscook countyproperty taxeselectionChicagoLoopCook County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Newsviews: Democratic Cook County assessor candidates
New study on tax system fuels heated Cook County Assessor's race
POLITICS
Cook County backs recreational marijuana
Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia wins Illinois 4th Congressional District
AP: Erika Harold wins GOP Attorney General nom, Raoul leads Dems
Jeanne Ives-Bruce Rauner GOP race closer than expected
More Politics
Top Stories
Election Results: 2018 Illinois Primary
JB Pritzker wins Dem nomination for Illinois governor
Jeanne Ives-Bruce Rauner GOP race closer than expected
Cook County backs recreational marijuana
Election results rolling in; Preckwinkle wins, Fioretti concedes
DuPage County election results delayed by hardware problem
AP: Erika Harold wins GOP Attorney General nom, Raoul leads Dems
Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia wins Illinois 4th Congressional District
Show More
Newcomer Marie Newman seeks to unseat Congressman Dan Lipinski in 3rd District
Don't want another Trump, GOP election judge tells voters
SWAT situation ends, man in custody on Far South Side
FBI offers $10K reward for info leading to Calumet City murder suspects
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos