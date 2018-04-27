POLITICS

President George H.W. Bush to remain in the hospital through weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

George HW Bush's recent history of health problems

President George H.W. Bush will stay in the hospital through the weekend, according to a family spokesperson..



Jim McGrath, the family's spokesman, said that 41 will continue his recovery and regain his strength through the weekend.
RELATED: Timeline of George H.W. Bush's recent medical issues

On Wednesday, Jim McGrath said Bush is "alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends, and his doctors are very pleased with his progress."


In a tweet, Bush also thanked everyone who helped with the public visitation and private funeral for the former first lady.

He wrote, "My family and I thank Mayor Sylvester Turner, his terrific staff, Houston Police, METRO Houston, Second Baptist Church, St. Martins -- and really all Houstonians -- for your professionalism and obvious care in making Barbara's visitors and funeral guests feel so welcomed. Thank you all."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushhealthhospitalHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
'Nah that aint it yo' Chance the Rapper responds to praise from President Trump
North Korea, South Korea agree to end war
Illinois Senate views marijuana as opioid alternative
'Black people don't have to be democrats' Chance defends Kanye's support for Trump
More Politics
Top Stories
Police: Suspect shot brother before carjacking spree across Chicago
1 killed, 1 wounded in Park Forest shooting
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
2 charged in fatal shooting of blind man on West Side
'Nah that aint it yo' Chance the Rapper responds to praise from President Trump
NFL Draft: Chicago Bears go back on the clock Friday night for Day 2 of NFL Draft
Which characters are in 'Avengers: Infinity War'?
North Korea, South Korea agree to end war
Show More
Illinois Senate views marijuana as opioid alternative
Man charged in Lakeview sexual assault
Chicago rapper Bang Da Hitta charged with murder in Uptown shooting, denied bail
Tom Brokaw denies sexual misconduct claim
Suburban Chicago cache of guns connected to alleged cross-border crime conspiracy
More News