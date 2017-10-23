  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Gov. Rauner announces re-election bid

Governor Bruce Rauner announced his re-election bid Monday morning. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Governor Bruce Rauner announced he is running for re-election Monday morning.

Rauner released a video announcing his run. The video, posted on Youtube, features the governor on a motorcycle. Rauner highlighted property tax relief, political term limits and an improved budget.

He also specifically called out Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan early in the video and trying to move beyond what he called the "corrupt culture of permanent political failure."

The upcoming governor's race is already on track to be one of the most expensive in U.S. history, with Democrat J.B. Pritzker and Governor Rauner with the biggest campaign accounts.

As for the governor, he reportedly contributed more than $50 million of his own money to his campaign fund.

Going forward in this race. The governor will need to build up support particularly in his own party. Last month, Rauner took heat from GOP rank-and-file after he approved a bill to allow Medicaid coverage for abortions.

His base of support is currently in question as social conservatives look for his challenger. Sunday night at an event in Addison, the governor focused his message on his future goals.

"It's an honor to for me to work with you as we enhance the opportunity for the American dream for all families in Illinois, to have a better future for our children and grandchildren, through greater economic opportunity, supporting small business owners," Rauner said.

Rauner's announcement comes as lawmakers will be returning to Springfield Tuesday to talk vetoes Rauner made to laws they passed this year.

Democrats are expected to press on with override to bills that would serve to publicly embarrass the governor.
